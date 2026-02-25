Utah Valley visits Long and Tarleton State

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-12, 6-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-14, 6-9 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-12, 6-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-14, 6-9 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Utah Valley after Jakoriah Long scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 76-55 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Texans have gone 8-4 in home games. Tarleton State is fourth in the WAC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Elodie Lutbert averaging 4.8.

The Wolverines are 6-8 in WAC play. Utah Valley scores 63.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Tarleton State scores 65.6 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 61.4 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Tarleton State allows.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Utah Valley won 70-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Amanda Barcello led Utah Valley with 17 points, and Gia Adams led Tarleton State with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lutbert is averaging 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Texans. Long is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cambree Blackham is averaging nine points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals for the Wolverines. Barcello is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.