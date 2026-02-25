Utah Valley puts home win streak on the line against Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (14-14, 5-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (20-7, 10-4 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (14-14, 5-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (20-7, 10-4 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will try to keep its 15-game home win streak intact when the Wolverines face Tarleton State.

The Wolverines have gone 13-0 at home. Utah Valley leads the WAC averaging 80.3 points and is shooting 50.3%.

The Texans are 5-10 in conference matchups. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Utah Valley scores 80.3 points, 7.5 more per game than the 72.8 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah Valley allows.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Utah Valley won 83-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Trevan Leonhardt led Utah Valley with 20 points, and Kaia Isaac led Tarleton State with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camron McDowell is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Texans. Kade Douglas is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Texans: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

