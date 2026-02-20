Utah Tech faces Tarleton State for conference matchup

Utah Tech Trailblazers (16-12, 9-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-13, 5-9 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (16-12, 9-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (14-13, 5-9 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dior Johnson and Tarleton State host Ethan Potter and Utah Tech in WAC action.

The Texans have gone 10-4 in home games. Tarleton State is seventh in the WAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Mpaka averaging 2.5.

The Trailblazers are 9-5 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech ranks sixth in the WAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Potter averaging 2.5.

Tarleton State averages 75.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 73.2 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 76.0 points per game, 3.4 more than the 72.6 Tarleton State gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Utah Tech won 65-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Noah Bolanga led Utah Tech with 23 points, and Camron McDowell led Tarleton State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Hicks is averaging 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Texans. McDowell is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Potter is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Bolanga is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

