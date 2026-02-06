Utah State plays UNLV, looks to break home slide

UNLV Lady Rebels (15-7, 10-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-16, 2-11 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Lady Rebels (15-7, 10-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-16, 2-11 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on UNLV looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Aggies have gone 5-5 in home games. Utah State is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Lady Rebels are 10-2 against MWC opponents. UNLV is the MWC leader with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 9.6.

Utah State scores 59.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 61.4 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 67.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 68.0 Utah State gives up to opponents.

The Aggies and Lady Rebels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Sene is averaging 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Alexander is averaging 10.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Lady Rebels. Brown is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 54.2 points, 25.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lady Rebels: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

