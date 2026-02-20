Utah State plays Nevada on 8-game win streak

Utah State Aggies (23-3, 13-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (17-9, 9-6 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (23-3, 13-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (17-9, 9-6 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory against Nevada.

The Wolf Pack have gone 12-2 in home games. Nevada scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 13-2 against MWC opponents. Utah State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Nevada makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Utah State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Nevada gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Utah State won the last matchup 71-62 on Jan. 15. Mason Falslev scored 26 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 17.6 points for the Wolf Pack. Elijah Price is averaging 13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 18.3 points for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

