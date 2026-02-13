Utah State hosts Memphis following Parker’s 20-point outing

Memphis Tigers (12-12, 7-5 AAC) at Utah State Aggies (21-3, 12-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (12-12, 7-5 AAC) at Utah State Aggies (21-3, 12-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Utah State after Sincere Parker scored 20 points in Memphis’ 76-69 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 in home games. Utah State is ninth in the MWC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mason Falslev averaging 4.3.

The Tigers are 2-7 on the road. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Utah State scores 84.1 points, 11.3 more per game than the 72.8 Memphis allows. Memphis scores 5.9 more points per game (74.8) than Utah State allows (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Tigers. Parker is averaging 13.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.