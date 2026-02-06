Utah faces Iowa State following White’s 22-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 6-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 6-5 Big 12) at Utah Utes (16-7, 7-4 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Iowa State after Lani White scored 22 points in Utah’s 67-57 win against the UCF Knights.

The Utes have gone 8-4 in home games. Utah ranks second in the Big 12 with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Reese Ross averaging 6.7.

The Cyclones are 6-5 in Big 12 play. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State scores 20.6 more points per game (83.8) than Utah gives up (63.2).

The Utes and Cyclones square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 14.9 points for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Audi Crooks is scoring 25.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cyclones. Jada Williams is averaging 18.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

