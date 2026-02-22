UT Rio Grande Valley visits McNeese following Johnson’s 23-point outing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-12, 12-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (23-5, 16-3 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-12, 12-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (23-5, 16-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Larry Johnson scored 23 points in McNeese’s 70-54 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cowboys have gone 13-0 in home games. McNeese is the best team in the Southland with 16.3 fast break points.

The Vaqueros are 12-7 in conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

McNeese’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UT Rio Grande Valley won the last matchup 79-76 on Jan. 17. Marvin McGhee III scored 17 points to help lead the Vaqueros to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garwey Dual is averaging 8.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cowboys. Johnson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Koree Cotton is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Vaqueros. Filip Brankovic is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Vaqueros: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.