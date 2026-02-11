UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros face the Lamar Cardinals on 6-game win streak

Lamar Cardinals (14-8, 11-4 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-9, 12-3 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Lamar Cardinals (14-8, 11-4 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-9, 12-3 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley will attempt to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Lamar.

The Vaqueros have gone 6-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 11-4 against Southland opponents. Lamar has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 66.1 points, 8.0 more per game than the 58.1 Lamar allows. Lamar has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The Vaqueros and Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 12.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Vaqueros. Jalayah Ingram is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chisom Oguego is averaging 3.4 points for the Cardinals. Kamryn Wilson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 9-1, averaging 66.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

