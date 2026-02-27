UT Rio Grande Valley hosts East Texas A&M following O’Keefe’s 21-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (13-14, 9-11 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (17-12, 14-6 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3…

East Texas A&M Lions (13-14, 9-11 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (17-12, 14-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays East Texas A&M after Charlotte O’Keefe scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 64-59 loss to the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Vaqueros are 7-6 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks third in the Southland with 15.0 assists per game led by Jalayah Ingram averaging 4.0.

The Lions have gone 9-11 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M is 3-0 in one-possession games.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UT Rio Grande Valley won the last matchup 60-55 on Jan. 10. Ingram scored 29 points points to help lead the Vaqueros to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Vaqueros. O’Keefe is averaging 15.9 points, 15.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Tiani Ellison is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Lions. Reza Po is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

