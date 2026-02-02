UT Martin puts home win streak on the line against Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (9-12, 6-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-9, 7-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (9-12, 6-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-9, 7-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Little Rock trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-1 in home games. UT Martin has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

The Trojans are 6-5 against conference opponents. Little Rock gives up 61.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

UT Martin’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Martin gives up.

The Skyhawks and Trojans face off Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenley McCarn is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Skyhawks. Sidni Middleton is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Holman is scoring 16.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Trojans. Destinee Salgado is averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 33.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 56.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

