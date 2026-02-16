UT Martin hosts Southeast Missouri State following Bell’s 25-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-11, 11-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (20-7, 12-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-11, 11-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (20-7, 12-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits UT Martin after Marqueas Bell scored 25 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 73-61 victory against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Skyhawks are 11-1 on their home court. UT Martin leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 37.6 boards. Andrija Bukumirovic leads the Skyhawks with 8.0 rebounds.

The Redhawks are 11-5 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Martin averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bukumirovic is averaging 14.4 points and eight rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luke Almodovar is averaging 14.4 points for the Redhawks. Brendan Terry is averaging 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.