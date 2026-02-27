UT Martin hosts Lorick and Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (20-9, 14-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (21-9, 13-6 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (20-9, 14-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (21-9, 13-6 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits UT Martin after Antoine Lorick III scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 79-71 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Skyhawks are 12-2 on their home court. UT Martin has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 14-5 in OVC play. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Dante Harris averaging 4.6.

UT Martin is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UT Martin allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Tennessee State won 78-71 in the last matchup on Dec. 19. Aaron Nkrumah led Tennessee State with 23 points, and Matas Deniusas led UT Martin with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrija Bukumirovic averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Dragos Lungu is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nkrumah is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 18.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

