UT Arlington and Utah Tech square off for conference showdown

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-14, 1-9 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-13, 2-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-14, 1-9 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-13, 2-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Utah Tech in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Mavericks have gone 5-2 in home games. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC scoring 59.4 points while shooting 38.8% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 1-9 in WAC play. Utah Tech ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 28.0% from 3-point range.

UT Arlington averages 59.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 66.8 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 61.2 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 65.6 UT Arlington gives up.

The Mavericks and Trailblazers square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Reynolds is averaging 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Mavericks. Kali Haizlip is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaylee Borden is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 14.7 points. Paige Cofer is shooting 46.7% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.