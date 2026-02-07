UNLV secures 80-78 victory over Grand Canyon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 29 points as UNLV beat Grand Canyon 80-78 on Saturday. Gibbs-Lawhorn shot 10…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 29 points as UNLV beat Grand Canyon 80-78 on Saturday.

Gibbs-Lawhorn shot 10 for 23 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Rebels (11-12, 6-6 Mountain West Conference). Al Green scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 6 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kimani Hamilton went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points. Issac Williamson also scored 10 points.

Nana Owusu-Anane led the Antelopes (15-8, 8-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Jaden Henley added 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Grand Canyon. Makaih Williams had 16 points.

Green led UNLV with 11 points in the second half as their team was outscored by eight points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.