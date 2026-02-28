UNC Wilmington faces conference foe William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (13-13, 6-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-20, 2-13 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (13-13, 6-9 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-20, 2-13 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits UNC Wilmington in CAA action Sunday.

The Seahawks have gone 5-7 at home. UNC Wilmington allows 69.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Tribe are 6-9 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is eighth in the CAA scoring 60.8 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

UNC Wilmington scores 60.2 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 61.7 William & Mary allows. William & Mary’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. William & Mary won the last meeting 79-68 on Feb. 1. Cassidy Geddes scored 18 points to help lead the Tribe to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Cox is averaging 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Seahawks. Kylah Silver is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alexa Mikeska is averaging 6.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tribe. Geddes is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.