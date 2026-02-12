UNC Wilmington earns 65-54 victory against Elon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Christian May had 15 points in UNC Wilmington’s 65-54 victory over Elon on Thursday. May shot…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Christian May had 15 points in UNC Wilmington’s 65-54 victory over Elon on Thursday.

May shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Seahawks (21-4, 10-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Noah Ross scored 12 points (5 for 10 shooting) and added nine rebounds. Nolan Hodge finished with 11 points.

Isaac Harrell led the way for the Phoenix (13-13, 5-8) with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Elon also got nine points and six rebounds from Caleb Middleton, and Randall Pettus II had nine points.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 18:24 left in the first half and did not trail again. May led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 33-24 at the break. UNC Wilmington outscored Elon by two points in the final half, while Patrick Wessler led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.