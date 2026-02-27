UNC Greensboro visits Samford following Faulkner’s 22-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-17, 9-8 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-17, 9-8 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on UNC Greensboro after Dylan Faulkner scored 22 points in Samford’s 80-61 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 on their home court. Samford is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 9-8 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro has a 4-12 record against opponents over .500.

Samford is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 78.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the 74.8 Samford allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UNC Greensboro won the last matchup 89-82 on Jan. 3. Justin Neely scored 22 points to help lead the Spartans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faulkner is averaging 17.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jadin Booth is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Neely is shooting 53.7% and averaging 18.2 points for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

