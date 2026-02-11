UNC Asheville visits Longwood following Taylor’s 21-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-13, 5-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-13, 5-6 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-13, 5-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-13, 5-6 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays Longwood after Kameron Taylor scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-67 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Lancers are 9-3 in home games. Longwood averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 5.4.

Longwood’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Longwood gives up.

The Lancers and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Tucker is averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Emanuel Richards is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

