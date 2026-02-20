UNC Asheville hosts Radford following Parker’s 22-point outing

Radford Highlanders (15-13, 8-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-15, 6-7 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (15-13, 8-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-15, 6-7 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces UNC Asheville after Dennis Parker Jr. scored 22 points in Radford’s 82-70 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-6 in home games. UNC Asheville has a 0-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 8-5 against Big South opponents. Radford has a 7-10 record against opponents above .500.

UNC Asheville is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Radford allows to opponents. Radford scores 10.3 more points per game (82.2) than UNC Asheville gives up (71.9).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UNC Asheville won the last meeting 91-72 on Jan. 10. Kameron Taylor scored 27 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 18.1 points for the Bulldogs. Justin Wright is averaging 16.6 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Tyson Brown is averaging seven points and 7.4 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.