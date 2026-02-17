UNC Asheville hosts Collins and High Point

High Point Panthers (22-4, 11-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-16, 5-8 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

High Point Panthers (22-4, 11-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-16, 5-8 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits UNC Asheville after Aaliyah Collins scored 29 points in High Point’s 64-48 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-9 at home. UNC Asheville ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Nia Green paces the Bulldogs with 7.2 boards.

The Panthers are 11-2 against conference opponents. High Point is the leader in the Big South allowing just 59.0 points per game while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

UNC Asheville is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 36.6% High Point allows to opponents. High Point has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamaria Freeman is averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Green is averaging 17.3 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games.

Macy Spencer is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.9 points. Anna Haeger is shooting 40.0% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

