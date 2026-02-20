UMKC visits North Dakota State after Booker-Lowery’s 21-point game

UMKC Roos (4-23, 1-12 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (22-6, 12-1 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2…

UMKC Roos (4-23, 1-12 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (22-6, 12-1 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays North Dakota State after Trey Booker-Lowery scored 21 points in UMKC’s 85-70 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison are 11-1 on their home court. North Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 2.3.

The Roos are 1-12 in Summit League play. UMKC is 2-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Dakota State scores 81.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 83.5 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 70.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 70.8 North Dakota State allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. North Dakota State won the last meeting 97-73 on Jan. 9. Treyson Anderson scored 23 points points to help lead the Bison to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Stefonowicz is averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bison. Carson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Karmello Branch is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Roos. CJ Evans is averaging 10.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Roos: 0-10, averaging 67.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

