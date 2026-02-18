UMKC faces North Dakota on 4-game road skid

UMKC Roos (4-22, 1-11 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (15-14, 9-4 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday,…

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will attempt to stop its four-game road slide when the Roos visit North Dakota.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 8-7 in home games. North Dakota is 7-1 in one-possession games.

The Roos have gone 1-11 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is eighth in the Summit League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Dockery averaging 4.6.

North Dakota is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 48.2% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 70.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 77.4 North Dakota allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Kraft averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Greyson Uelmen is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Karmello Branch is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, while averaging 12.7 points. CJ Evans is shooting 43.8% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Roos: 0-10, averaging 68.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

