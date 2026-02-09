UMass visits Wingate and Northern Illinois

UMass Minutewomen (16-5, 8-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-18, 2-9 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutewomen (16-5, 8-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-18, 2-9 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces UMass after Nevaeh Wingate scored 21 points in Northern Illinois’ 71-69 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Huskies have gone 3-6 at home. Northern Illinois has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutewomen are 8-2 in conference matchups. UMass is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Northern Illinois is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.3% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northern Illinois allows.

The Huskies and Minutewomen meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wingate is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Huskies. Emilie Sorensen is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Yahmani McKayle is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

