UMass takes on Coastal Carolina following Banks’ 37-point performance

UMass Minutemen (15-9, 6-6 MAC) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

UMass Minutemen (15-9, 6-6 MAC) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (14-11, 7-6 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Coastal Carolina after Marcus Banks scored 37 points in UMass’ 95-89 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Chanticleers are 6-4 in home games. Coastal Carolina scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Minutemen are 2-4 on the road. UMass is second in the MAC with 17.8 assists per game led by Danny Carbuccia averaging 6.4.

Coastal Carolina averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.2 per game UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dancier is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Joshua Beadle is averaging 17.7 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Carbuccia is averaging 5.7 points and 6.4 assists for the Minutemen. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.