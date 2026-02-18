UMass-Lowell takes on New Hampshire after Montas’ 24-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-16, 4-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-15, 6-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-16, 4-7 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-15, 6-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces New Hampshire after Angel Montas scored 24 points in UMass-Lowell’s 88-69 win against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The River Hawks have gone 7-3 at home. UMass-Lowell is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 4-7 against America East opponents. New Hampshire has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 70.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 77.3 UMass-Lowell gives up.

The River Hawks and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Green is averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the River Hawks. Montas is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kijan Robinson is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Comeh Emuobor is averaging 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

