UMass-Lowell plays Albany (NY) on 3-game road skid

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-15, 4-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-16, 4-5 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hits the road against Albany (NY) looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Great Danes have gone 5-3 at home. Albany (NY) is eighth in the America East with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Matulu averaging 4.1.

The River Hawks are 4-5 in America East play. UMass-Lowell is ninth in the America East allowing 77.6 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Albany (NY) is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.0% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 74.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 73.3 Albany (NY) allows to opponents.

The Great Danes and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Lindsey is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Great Danes. Isaac Abidde is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Green is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the River Hawks. Xavier Spencer is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

