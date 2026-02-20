UMass-Lowell hosts Binghamton after Montas’ 25-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (6-22, 2-11 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-15, 7-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (6-22, 2-11 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-15, 7-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Binghamton after Angel Montas scored 25 points in UMass-Lowell’s 78-56 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The River Hawks are 8-3 on their home court. UMass-Lowell is 7-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats are 2-11 in America East play. Binghamton is 4-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UMass-Lowell averages 75.5 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 75.0 Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 67.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 76.5 UMass-Lowell gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UMass-Lowell won 73-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Xavier Spencer led UMass-Lowell with 18 points, and Jeremiah Quigley led Binghamton with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrel Yepdo is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists. Montas is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Quigley is averaging 14 points and 6.3 assists for the Bearcats. Wes Peterson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

