Ulysse leads Longwood against UNC Asheville after 21-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-14, 4-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-6, 7-2 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts UNC Asheville after Frances Ulysse scored 21 points in Longwood’s 88-73 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Lancers are 10-2 on their home court. Longwood averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-6 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South with 13.3 assists per game led by Jamaria Freeman averaging 3.8.

Longwood averages 78.7 points, 19.1 more per game than the 59.6 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Longwood allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nia Green is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Journee McDaniel is averaging 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 12.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

