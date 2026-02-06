UL Monroe takes on Ball State after Lewis’ 28-point game

Ball State Cardinals (7-15, 3-7 MAC) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-20, 1-11 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (7-15, 3-7 MAC) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-20, 1-11 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Ball State after Krystian Lewis scored 28 points in UL Monroe’s 85-79 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Warhawks are 3-7 in home games. UL Monroe is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals have gone 1-10 away from home. Ball State ranks second in the MAC allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

UL Monroe scores 72.0 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 70.2 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 66.6 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 82.5 UL Monroe gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. MJ Russell is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Armoni Zeigler is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Davion Hill is averaging 13.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

