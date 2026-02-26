UL Monroe plays Troy following Lewis’ 20-point outing

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-26, 1-16 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (19-11, 11-6 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-26, 1-16 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (19-11, 11-6 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Troy after Krystian Lewis scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 89-54 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans have gone 9-3 in home games. Troy scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Warhawks have gone 1-16 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.4 assists per game led by Lewis averaging 3.3.

Troy is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 48.3% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Troy allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Troy won 77-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Kerrington Kiel led Troy with 15 points, and Lewis led UL Monroe with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Valdes is averaging 15 points and 4.4 assists for the Trojans. Cooper Campbell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. MJ Russell is averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 72.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

