UIC visits Drake following Quinn’s 33-point game

UIC Flames (13-12, 8-6 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-14, 6-9 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays UIC after Jalen Quinn scored 33 points in Drake’s 81-76 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bulldogs are 6-8 in home games. Drake is seventh in the MVC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Okku Federiko leads the Bulldogs with 5.2 boards.

The Flames have gone 8-6 against MVC opponents. UIC scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Drake scores 77.6 points, 7.3 more per game than the 70.3 UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Flames meet Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is averaging 20 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Owen Larson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.8 points for the Flames. Elijah Crawford is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

