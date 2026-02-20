UIC hosts Valparaiso following Pettigrew’s 22-point performance

Valparaiso Beacons (15-13, 9-8 MVC) at UIC Flames (16-12, 11-6 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces…

Valparaiso Beacons (15-13, 9-8 MVC) at UIC Flames (16-12, 11-6 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces UIC after JT Pettigrew scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 79-72 victory over the Bradley Braves.

The Flames have gone 8-4 at home. UIC is the MVC leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayce Nathaniel averaging 2.3.

The Beacons are 9-8 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

UIC scores 75.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 71.0 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Valparaiso won the last matchup 66-59 on Jan. 4. Pettigrew scored 21 points to help lead the Beacons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Flames. Josiah Hammons is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Owen Dease is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Beacons. Rakim Chaney is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Beacons: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

