UIC hosts Illinois State following Kinziger’s 21-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (17-9, 9-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (14-12, 9-6 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

Illinois State Redbirds (17-9, 9-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (14-12, 9-6 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits UIC after Johnny Kinziger scored 21 points in Illinois State’s 86-64 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames are 7-4 on their home court. UIC averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Redbirds are 9-6 in MVC play. Illinois State is fifth in the MVC scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

UIC averages 74.8 points, 7.3 more per game than the 67.5 Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UIC gives up.

The Flames and Redbirds face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lowery is averaging 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Flames. Elijah Crawford is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Boden Skunberg is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 10.4 points. Chase Walker is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

