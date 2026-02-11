Uelmen scores 24, North Dakota takes down South Dakota 72-71

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen’s 24 points helped North Dakota defeat South Dakota 72-71 on Wednesday. Uelmen shot 9…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen’s 24 points helped North Dakota defeat South Dakota 72-71 on Wednesday.

Uelmen shot 9 of 18 from the field and went 5 of 6 from the line for the Fightin’ Hawks (15-13, 9-3 Summit League). Reggie Thomas scored 10 points and added three steals.

Cameron Fens finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for the Coyotes (14-13, 6-6). South Dakota got 17 points and two blocks from Vince Buzelis. Jordan Crawford had 12 points and five assists.

