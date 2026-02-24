UCF hosts Cooke and No. 17 West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (22-6, 12-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-17, 2-14 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (22-6, 12-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-17, 2-14 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 West Virginia visits UCF after Gia Cooke scored 21 points in West Virginia’s 72-40 win against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Knights have gone 7-9 in home games. UCF is 5-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers are 12-4 in Big 12 play. West Virginia ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 15.3 assists per game led by Jordan Harrison averaging 5.1.

UCF is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.0% West Virginia allows to opponents. West Virginia has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. West Virginia won 106-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Riley Makalusky led West Virginia with 20 points, and Mahogany Chandler-Roberts led UCF with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Harmon is averaging 15.7 points for the Knights. Chandler-Roberts is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Cooke is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 25.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.