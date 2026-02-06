UCF faces Oklahoma State, seeks to halt 4-game skid

UCF Knights (10-12, 2-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (10-12, 2-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-6, 7-4 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF heads into the matchup with Oklahoma State after losing four games in a row.

The Cowgirls have gone 12-1 at home. Oklahoma State is fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Achol Akot leads the Cowgirls with 7.9 boards.

The Knights are 2-9 against Big 12 opponents. UCF is ninth in the Big 12 with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Khyala Ngodu averaging 6.8.

Oklahoma State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.4 per game UCF allows. UCF averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Oklahoma State allows.

The Cowgirls and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Wooten is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 15.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games.

Leah Harmon is shooting 40.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Knights. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.