UC Riverside takes on UCSD following Henderson’s 22-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-18, 3-11 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (17-9, 7-7 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-18, 3-11 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (17-9, 7-7 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays UCSD after Andrew Henderson scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 76-68 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Tritons have gone 7-5 at home. UCSD scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Highlanders are 3-11 in Big West play. UC Riverside is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCSD averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 72.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the 70.5 UCSD allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is averaging 13.4 points for the Tritons. Bol Dengdit is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Henderson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Marqui Worthy is averaging 18.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.