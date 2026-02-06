UC Riverside hosts CSU Northridge following Wickstrom’s 35-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-14, 3-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-15, 5-7 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-14, 3-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-15, 5-7 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays CSU Northridge after Hannah Wickstrom scored 35 points in UC Riverside’s 82-78 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders are 5-5 in home games. UC Riverside has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Matadors are 3-9 in conference matchups. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Jite Gbemuotor averaging 7.5.

UC Riverside’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

The Highlanders and Matadors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wickstrom is shooting 49.1% and averaging 23.3 points for the Highlanders. Kaylani Polk is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rita Nazario is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Matadors. Morgan Edwards is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

