UC Irvine visits Rose and UCSD

UC Irvine Anteaters (22-4, 13-2 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (18-7, 13-2 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on UC Irvine after Makayla Rose scored 24 points in UCSD’s 79-68 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons have gone 9-3 at home. UCSD has a 7-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Anteaters are 13-2 in conference play. UC Irvine has a 17-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCSD scores 69.8 points, 13.3 more per game than the 56.5 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UCSD gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UCSD won the last meeting 68-66 on Jan. 24. Rosa Smith scored 20 points points to help lead the Tritons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dymonique Maxie is averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tritons. Erin Condron is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter Hernandez is averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Jada Wynn is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

