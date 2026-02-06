UC Irvine hosts Shaw and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (16-5, 8-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-4, 9-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (16-5, 8-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (18-4, 9-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on UC Irvine after Zoe Shaw scored 29 points in UCSB’s 69-61 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Anteaters have gone 10-1 in home games. UC Irvine is third in the Big West with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jada Wynn averaging 6.6.

The Gauchos are 8-4 in Big West play. UCSB ranks third in the Big West giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

UC Irvine averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.2 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UC Irvine allows.

The Anteaters and Gauchos face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynn is averaging 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Anteaters. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Shaw is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 10.5 points. Olivia Bradley is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

