UC Irvine beats CSU Bakersfield 78-62

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Evans had 16 points in UC Irvine’s 78-62 win over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday.

Evans added seven rebounds and four blocks for the Anteaters (16-7, 9-2 Big West Conference). Tama Isaac added 14 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line while he also had six rebounds and 13 assists. Harrison Carrington had 11 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Ron Jessamy led the Roadrunners (8-16, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Dailin Smith added 18 points for CSU Bakersfield. Mike Price finished with 10 points. The loss was the Roadrunners’ seventh straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

