UC Davis hosts Wickstrom and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-17, 7-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (20-7, 13-3 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-17, 7-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (20-7, 13-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits UC Davis after Hannah Wickstrom scored 24 points in UC Riverside’s 62-58 victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Aggies are 9-2 in home games. UC Davis is first in the Big West with 14.6 assists per game led by Ryann Bennett averaging 3.9.

The Highlanders are 7-9 in Big West play. UC Riverside allows 64.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

UC Davis averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 63.6 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 64.1 UC Davis allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UC Davis won the last matchup 81-68 on Jan. 24. Megan Norris scored 21 points points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Aggies. Norris is averaging 13.6 points and 15.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wickstrom is shooting 49.4% and averaging 23.2 points for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.