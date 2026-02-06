UAB visits Rodgers and Florida Atlantic

UAB Blazers (9-13, 2-8 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-13, 3-7 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (9-13, 2-8 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-13, 3-7 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces UAB after Erin Rodgers scored 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 67-49 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Owls have gone 5-6 in home games. Florida Atlantic allows 68.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Blazers have gone 2-8 against AAC opponents. UAB is seventh in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Monae Duffy averaging 5.5.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.7% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 71.0 points per game, 2.7 more than the 68.3 Florida Atlantic allows to opponents.

The Owls and Blazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is scoring 9.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 10.0 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cali Smallwood averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Sofia Munoz is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Blazers: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

