UAB plays North Texas following Smallwood’s 22-point outing

UAB Blazers (10-14, 3-9 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (14-11, 8-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces North Texas after Cali Smallwood scored 22 points in UAB’s 58-56 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Mean Green are 8-6 in home games. North Texas is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Blazers are 3-9 in AAC play. UAB is fourth in the AAC scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

North Texas averages 69.4 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 69.3 UAB gives up. UAB averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game North Texas gives up.

The Mean Green and Blazers face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Proctor is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Mean Green. Megan Nestor is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Smallwood is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blazers. Sofia Munoz is averaging 12.0 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Blazers: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.