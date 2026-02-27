UAB hosts Turner and Temple

Temple Owls (12-15, 6-9 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-17, 3-12 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

Temple Owls (12-15, 6-9 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-17, 3-12 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on UAB after Kaylah Turner scored 22 points in Temple’s 77-66 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Blazers are 7-7 on their home court. UAB averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Owls are 6-9 in AAC play. Temple is seventh in the AAC scoring 67.6 points per game and is shooting 40.1%.

UAB scores 68.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 69.2 Temple allows. Temple averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Smallwood is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Blazers. Sofia Munoz is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Turner is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Owls. Saniyah Craig is averaging 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.