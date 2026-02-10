Tyne scores 16 as Richmond defeats George Mason 82-70

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mikkel Tyne scored 16 points as Richmond beat George Mason 82-70 on Tuesday night. Tyne shot…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mikkel Tyne scored 16 points as Richmond beat George Mason 82-70 on Tuesday night.

Tyne shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Spiders (14-11, 4-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Lopez shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Aiden Argabright had 14 points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The victory broke a six-game losing streak for the Spiders.

The Patriots (21-4, 9-3) were led by Jermahri Hill, who recorded 23 points and eight rebounds. George Mason also got 16 points and three steals from Riley Allenspach. Nick Ellington had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Richmond took the lead with 18:21 left in the first half and did not trail again. Tyne led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 49-29 at the break. Argabright led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

