Tyler Hendricks scores 18 to propel Utah Valley past UT Arlington 81-60

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tyler Hendricks had 18 points to help Utah Valley defeat UT Arlington 81-60 on Saturday.

Hendricks added seven rebounds for the Wolverines (18-6, 8-3 Western Athletic Conference). Isaac Hawkins had 14 points and Trevan Leonhardt scored 12.

The Mavericks (14-9, 6-5) were led by Tyran Mason with 20 points. Marcell McCreary scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

