Twidale leads Cal against Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (17-7, 9-4 ACC) at California Golden Bears (15-10, 6-6 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Virginia after Lulu Twidale scored 32 points in Cal’s 95-80 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Golden Bears have gone 11-2 in home games. Cal averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks seventh in college basketball with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Tabitha Amanze averaging 6.3.

Cal scores 70.2 points, 7.9 more per game than the 62.3 Virginia allows. Virginia has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Cavaliers match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Twidale is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Golden Bears. Gisella Maul is averaging 13.9 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is averaging 19.2 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cavaliers. Amanze is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

