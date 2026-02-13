Tulsa visits Wichita State following Giles’ 24-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (20-5, 8-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (15-10, 7-5 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (20-5, 8-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (15-10, 7-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays Tulsa after Kenyon Giles scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 66-58 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Shockers are 11-3 on their home court. Wichita State ranks fifth in the AAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 4.7.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-4 against conference opponents. Tulsa is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wichita State scores 77.0 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 72.7 Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is scoring 18.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

David Green is averaging 16.6 points for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.